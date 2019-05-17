Menu
greenlee cutter.jpg
Electric Utility Operations

Greenlee Launches Four Styles of Cable Cutters

Cutters are made in the United States and are on a special sale through Hi-Line Utility Supply through June 2019.

Greenlee has launched new Ratchet Cable Cutters, which convert automatically to ratchet mode during heavy-duty cutting. Greenlee cutters also feature an anti-slip mechanism for positive ratchet action.

There are four styles of cable cutters to choose from. The 28-in. Ratchet Aluminum & Copper Cable Cutter (Item # GR756) and 29-in. Ratcheting ACSR & Soft Steel Rod
Cable Cutter (Item # GR757) have extra thick blades, ground flat to reduce the potential for breakage and a rubber boot to protect the ratchet mechanism. Both cutters are available for special pricing through June 2019.

Hi-Line’s special pricing also extends to the 32-in. Heavy-Duty Cable Cutter (Item # GR706) with pivot bolt for blade adjustment and the 26-in. Standard-Duty (Item # GR705) each with strong, lightweight fiberglass handles and replaceable, forged, heat treated, and precision ground blades. The cutters are made in the United States. 

For more information, visit www.HiLineCo.com.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GNGPhoto7promo.jpg
Gaff-n-Go: Shirt Designs Show Pride in the Line Trade
May 17, 2019
MSA_Mobile_Training_Vehicle.jpg
OSHA's National Safety Stand-Down Week Shines Spotlight on Fall Prevention
May 17, 2019
GaffandGo11.jpg
Linemen Compete at Record-Breaking Gaff-n-Go Rodeo
May 17, 2019
srpcrewswithkennyfamilyafterenergizingtheirhome-739576.jpg
SRP Linemen Light Up Navajo Nation
May 16, 2019