Greenlee Launches Four Styles of Cable Cutters

Greenlee has launched new Ratchet Cable Cutters, which convert automatically to ratchet mode during heavy-duty cutting. Greenlee cutters also feature an anti-slip mechanism for positive ratchet action.

There are four styles of cable cutters to choose from. The 28-in. Ratchet Aluminum & Copper Cable Cutter (Item # GR756) and 29-in. Ratcheting ACSR & Soft Steel Rod

Cable Cutter (Item # GR757) have extra thick blades, ground flat to reduce the potential for breakage and a rubber boot to protect the ratchet mechanism. Both cutters are available for special pricing through June 2019.

Hi-Line’s special pricing also extends to the 32-in. Heavy-Duty Cable Cutter (Item # GR706) with pivot bolt for blade adjustment and the 26-in. Standard-Duty (Item # GR705) each with strong, lightweight fiberglass handles and replaceable, forged, heat treated, and precision ground blades. The cutters are made in the United States.

For more information, visit www.HiLineCo.com.