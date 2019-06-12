EEI Honors Duke Energy with Emergency Recovery Award

Duke Energy received the Emergency Recovery Award from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) for its outstanding power restoration efforts after Winter Storm Diego hit the Carolinas in December 2018.

"Duke Energy is deserving of this award for its efforts to restore service quickly and safely in the Carolinas after Winter Storm Diego," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "The dedication of Duke Energy's crews reflects our industry's commitment to our customers, and I thank them for their tireless work."

Winter Storm Diego brought snow, sleet and freezing rain through parts of North Carolina and portions of upstate South Carolina, resulting in more than 763,000 service outages in Duke Energy's territory.

Dedicating more than 116,000 man-hours to the recovery, Duke Energy's crews restored service to 100% of customers who received power within four days after the storm.

"Winter Strom Diego rolled through the Carolinas on the heels of Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael," said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief distribution officer. "The end of 2018 hit the Carolinas hard with severe weather and power outages, and we appreciate the patience from our customers as our crews battled Diego's aftermath, and the coordination with our government partners and other utilities who worked with us to restore power to our communities."

For insights from some of the 9000 crews who worked in treacherous conditions to restore power after the storm, visit here.

Duke Energy has received 22 EEI awards since the awards began in 1998, including seven assistance awards and 15 recovery awards.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers following service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events.

The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Duke Energy received the award in Philadelphia during EEI 2019, the electric power industry's premier annual conference.