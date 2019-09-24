DICA to Show New Cribbing and Pad Products at ICUEE 2019

DICA will debut a new addition to the ProStack Cribbing product line designed for the types of equipment used in the electrical utility industry. ProStack interlocking cribbing blocks will be on display along with a variety of the company’s Outrigger Pads and Crane Pads at the International Construction and Utility Equipment Expo (ICUEE), Oct. 1-3, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The new ProStack Cribbing product is a lighter weight and a lower cost solution that was developed with customer input to meet the specific needs of the market.

"DICA's new ProStack Cribbing product is a perfect fit for aerial devices, digger derricks and boom trucks," says Kris Koberg, CEO. "The combination of variable height, interlocking stackability and compatibility with SafetyTech Outrigger Pads gives utility line workers the safety, stability and versatility they need when working in unlevel environments."

Utility crews often need additional height under stabilizers and outriggers to level equipment during operations. ProStack Cribbing Blocks are an engineered, integrated solution that resolves this critical problem. The interlocking blocks can be stacked for additional height to create a safer set-up than traditional methods. ProStack Cribbing is made from a combination of post-consumer recycled and new materials to produce a strong and reliable finished product that interlocks into a SafetyTech Outrigger Pad.