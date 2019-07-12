Menu
Screen Shot 2019-07-12 at 2.54.12 PM.png Buckingham
Electric Utility Operations

Buckingham Launches Body Belt in Heritage Leather

The belt allows users to adjust it three or four sizes allowing for maximum comfort and longevity.

Buckingham's Adjustable 4 D-Ring Heritage Body Belt is now available in heritage leather. This belt offers an adjustable man-rated upper belt strap and an adjustable lower work positioning D-piece that allows the user to customize the size of the body belt at any given moment.

This belt features four sizes – small, medium, large, and X-large – and users can adjust four to five sizes. The Adjustable Body Belt takes all of the features of the company's Short Back Mobility Belt and builds them into this new belt.

This belt is suitable for those who work in areas of the country where there are large temperature swings – when one part of day or season you could be wearing only FR pants and shirt, then next you could be wearing heavy duty Carhartts. Having an adjustable belt allows the user to adjust for comfort and practicality.

Also, according to Buckingham, this belt also works well for those entering the trade who may either lose weight during line school or gain weight throughout their career.

