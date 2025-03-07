67cb1400975db7395e7c9902 Istock664957706 Houseroof L
  1. Electric Utility Operations

Thermography Course Now Available for Drone Operators

March 7, 2025
The online, 20-hour program provides techniques to get the most from drone-based thermal imaging systems for infrared drone inspections.

The sUAS Thermography Level 1 Certification Course is a 20-hour online program that has been produced by professional thermographers with more than 40 years of experience and provides practical techniques for beginners and experienced thermographers wishing to get the most from their drone-based thermal imaging system for infrared drone inspections.

The online course covers infrared theory, heat transfer concepts, equipment operation, and temperature measurement using drone-based thermal imaging equipment. It also covers several applications including infrared inspections of electrical systems, mechanical systems, photovoltaic installations, underground piping, building envelopes, low-slope roofing systems, and environmental studies. 

Students who successfully complete the course receive an sUAS Thermographer Certification which will qualify them to further their training with Level 2 and Level 3 thermography certification courses.  Certification offers lifetime validity with no expiration dates, renewals or re-occurring fees.

What's Included in an Online Course

All online training courses provided by Global Training Solutions, Inc., provide the following:

  • Printed Reference Manual
  • Multi-Question Online Quizzes for each Course Unit
  • Exception Report Generation Software – Trial Version
  • Regularly Scheduled Interactive Sessions with Level 3 Instructors
  • Hands-on Experiments Using Provided Materials
  • Instructions for Self-Directed Field Assignments
  • Proof of Course Completion
  • Lifetime Certification
  • Free ground shipping of course materials to Canada and the United States

