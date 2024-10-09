Lineman's Rodeo Attendees: Participate in the Armor Rod Install Challenge

PLP will once again be organizing an Armor Rod Install Challenge in its booth, #601, at the International Lineman's Expo.

Lineman's Rodeo attendees can compete in the qualifying round from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday. The top 16 qualifiers will compete in the finals at 11 a.m. on Friday in the booth. The qualifiers not present for the finals automatically forfeit.

Each contestant has one chance to qualify, and the proper installation must be completed.

The competitors have the chance to win 1,000 worth of prizes including: