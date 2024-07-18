Utility Investigation School Offers Training on Utility Engineering and Surveying

The 23rd ASCE UESI/BAMII-I UIS School will be held in conjunction with the James E. Clyburn University Transportation Center (JECUTC) at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. This collaboration highlights the organizations' commitment to expanding educational boundaries and enhancing practical knowledge in utility engineering and surveying. While the venue and collaboration might bring new scenery, the Utility Investigation School is built on the foundation and success of the TxDOT UIS programs. The organizers will incorporate the strengths of previous programs and introduce unique elements from the partnership with JECUTC. Utility professionals are welcome to attend the event from Aug. 5 to 9, 2024, for a week of learning, networking and professional development in the field of subsurface utility engineering. Course Highlights: Two-Day Course (Aug. 5-6, 2024): Theme: Risks of Existing Utilities in Infrastructure Projects and Their Management Overview: Explore the various risks presented by utilities in infrastructure projects.

Learn how to apply the latest national engineering standards ASCE 38-22

Target Audience: Project owners, managers, designers, and builders.

Earn 16 Professional Development Hours (PDH). Five-Day Course (Aug. 7-9, 2024): Theme: What Every Project Owner, Designer, and Constructor Needs to Know About Utilities on Their Projects - AND - Geophysics and Utility Investigation Tools Overview: Importance and application of subsurface utility investigations, including pipe and cable locators, ground penetrating radar (single and multi-channel), time-domain electromagnetics, magnetometers, elastic wave methods, and more.

Target Audience: Professionals and their teams engaged in the field of subsurface utility engineering.

Earn 40 Professional Development Hours (PDH).