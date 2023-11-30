Youngstown Launches New Winter Mitt

Youngstown Glove announces the launch of a new winter glove designed for the harshest of winter conditions.

This glove was developed with utility partners who required a cut-resistant and arc-rated glove for the extreme winter climate they face.

This multi-layered ‘claw’ design features a soft FR fleece liner against the workers' hands, 120g Nomex® insulation, 100% Kevlar® inner liner, and a double-layered goat leather outer.

The large gauntlet cuff allows for jacket sleeves to easily fit underneath. Cut Level A4. Puncture Level 5. Arc Rated to 100 cal/cm². The MSPR is $110, and the SKU # is 12-3490-60. It is available in December 2023.