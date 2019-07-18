Menu
Distributed Energy Resources

DERMS Tool Offers Enhanced Data Analytics, Visualization

ANM Strata 2.0 to offer an end-to-end platform for distributed energy, accelerate transformation of distribution network operators into distribution system operators.

Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) recently unveiled ANM Strata 2.0 following successful on-grid deployments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

ANM Strata 2.0 is a widely deployed and versatile distributed energy resource management system (DERMS), with enhanced tools for data analytics, visualization, and application programming interfaces (APIs) which allow it to connect to other software systems at utilities and operators of distributed energy resources (DERs).

With rapidly increasing demand for renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and energy storage, ANM Strata 2.0 promises to accelerate the transformation of distribution network operators into distribution system operators (DSOs).

A layered approach to DERMS means ANM Strata 2.0 can continue to manage the system and maximize grid access for DER immune to potential data issues of traditional approaches and reduced grid access for DER.

Unique features include: DER optimization, scheduling and dispatch capabilities, as well as online load flow calculations for auto-configuration of real-time algorithms.

ANM Strata 2.0 features support development of new business models and innovative customer propositions for the owners and operators of DER and new markets at distribution level, like DER flexibility services. It can be deployed to the cloud to manage behind the meter resources for utilities or DER operators and aggregators, providing an end-to-end platform for distributed energy.

