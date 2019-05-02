DER Integration-Who Pays?

Next to security, practically every utility executive puts distributed energy resource (DER) integration high on the list of challengestheir company faces. With grid modernization underway nearly everywhere, incorporating modifications more accommodating to the future integration of DERs may entail only modest, incremental costs compared to the investments needed to replace aging infrastructure, meet changing customer expectations and accommodate future growth. In other cases, modifying a transmission line or low-capacity distribution circuit to accommodate DERs is costly. Who should pay for the modifications required to accommodate the integration of DERs?

