Menu
money-solar-wind-vchal.jpg
Distributed Energy Resources

DER Integration-Who Pays?

Next to security, practically every utility executive puts distributed energy resource (DER) integration high on the list of challengestheir company faces. With grid modernization underway nearly everywhere, incorporating modifications more accommodating to the future integration of DERs may entail only modest, incremental costs compared to the investments needed to replace aging infrastructure, meet changing customer expectations and accommodate future growth. In other cases, modifying a transmission line or low-capacity distribution circuit to accommodate DERs is costly. Who should pay for the modifications required to accommodate the integration of DERs? 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ComEd conducting a test run of the Bronzeville Community Microgrid
Microgrid Maintains Power Supply During Emergency Simulation
Apr 24, 2019
Solar cells, wind turbines and battery storage
In Capital We Trust: Electrical Grids Then and Now
Apr 17, 2019
Solar panels and wind turbines
Joint Venture to Test Transactive Energy Markets and Evaluate DER
Apr 04, 2019
Site of the MASERA project
Singapore Tests Microgrid Project for Remote Areas
Apr 01, 2019