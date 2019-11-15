America Celebrates Apprentices and Job Opportunities in the Trades

The fifth annual U.S. Department of Labor-sponsored National Apprenticeship Week is now underway. The event, from November 11-17, 2019, is a nationwide celebration that brings together business leaders, labor, educational institutions, and Americans interested in apprenticeships to showcase the impact apprenticeship programs have on closing the U.S. skills gap and preparing the American workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

"Apprenticeships are one of the most effective ways to develop a highly skilled workforce," Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella says. "As our economy grows, the Trump Administration continues to focus on expanding apprenticeship opportunities for America's workforce."

With 7.2 million job openings in the United States, apprenticeships are industry-driven, high-quality career pathways in which employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction, and transferable credentials.

NAW is responsible for more than 2,000 apprenticeship-focused events attended by more than 200,000 participants across all 50 states since its creation in 2014. NAW has also generated three Presidential proclamations and nearly 300 proclamations from governors, mayors, state senators, and numerous industry and labor unions to affirm their commitment to apprenticeship.

Events and activities have included apprenticeship program open houses for career seekers, skills competitions, community forums, apprentice graduations, business open houses, high school and college career fairs, apprenticeship signing days, industry roundtable events, and more.

To learn more, visit www.apprenticeship.gov. To explore NAW resources and to create and register your event for inclusion in a national listing of NAW events, visit: www.apprenticeship.gov/NAW.

Events are now going on nationwide. For example, Pearl River Community College is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by highlighting opportunities available to receive hands-on training and classroom instruction to better prepare students for the workforce. Check out their "Workforce Wednesday" video clip below.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oniplwrE6CE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>