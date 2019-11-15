Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2019-11-15 at 8.59.52 AM.png
Careers

America Celebrates Apprentices and Job Opportunities in the Trades

The National Apprenticeship Week showcases the impact apprenticeship programs have on closing the U.S. skills gap.

The fifth annual U.S. Department of Labor-sponsored National Apprenticeship Week is now underway. The event, from November 11-17, 2019, is a nationwide celebration that brings together business leaders, labor, educational institutions, and Americans interested in apprenticeships to showcase the impact apprenticeship programs have on closing the U.S. skills gap and preparing the American workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

"Apprenticeships are one of the most effective ways to develop a highly skilled workforce," Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella says. "As our economy grows, the Trump Administration continues to focus on expanding apprenticeship opportunities for America's workforce."

With 7.2 million job openings in the United States, apprenticeships are industry-driven, high-quality career pathways in which employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction, and transferable credentials.

NAW is responsible for more than 2,000 apprenticeship-focused events attended by more than 200,000 participants across all 50 states since its creation in 2014. NAW has also generated three Presidential proclamations and nearly 300 proclamations from governors, mayors, state senators, and numerous industry and labor unions to affirm their commitment to apprenticeship. 

Events and activities have included apprenticeship program open houses for career seekers, skills competitions, community forums, apprentice graduations, business open houses, high school and college career fairs, apprenticeship signing days, industry roundtable events, and more.

To learn more, visit www.apprenticeship.gov. To explore NAW resources and to create and register your event for inclusion in a national listing of NAW events, visit: www.apprenticeship.gov/NAW.

Events are now going on nationwide. For example, Pearl River Community College is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by highlighting opportunities available to receive hands-on training and classroom instruction to better prepare students for the workforce. Check out their "Workforce Wednesday" video clip below. 

 

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oniplwrE6CE" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

TAGS: Electric Utility Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Screen Shot 2019-11-14 at 10.35.34 PM.png
DOL Honors Electrical Workers During National Apprenticeship Week
Nov 15, 2019
wind.jpeg
Careers in Energy Week Highlights Job Opportunities in Michigan
Nov 01, 2019
image-option-2.jpg
Skills-Gap Scholarship Now Open for Manufacturing Students
Sep 30, 2019
Science+Olympiad.jpg
Tennessee Valley Authority Offers STEM Grants for Teachers
Sep 30, 2019