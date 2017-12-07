As the audience for Project Portfolio Management (PPM) has expanded beyond the Project Management Office, a new breed of PPM solutions are emerging to address the needs of more senior audiences. Executives sitting above the project and program management departments want assurance that the portfolio of projects being managed are aligned with the organization's overall strategic objectives.

Value-based Portfolio Management supports executive-level decision making and drives continuous alignment of portfolios to the strategy and goals of the organization. Download this white paper to learn how Value-Based Portfolio Management can help you with:

· Strategy and investment planning and budgeting

· Program portfolio management

· Enterprise-level demand management and prioritization

· What-if scenario planning and replanning

· Enterprise-wide resource capacity planning and management

