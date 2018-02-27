Utilities must leverage greater coordination across business systems – including their geographic information systems (GIS) – to become more effective and efficient with asset planning, work and outage management, service delivery and restoration, emergency response, distribution management, and more. Increasingly, utilities are looking at network model management as a foundation for enterprise-wide integration of data and systems, for numerous workflow advantages above what a traditional GIS can provide. This white paper discusses the various benefits of network model management for utilities, the differences between traditional and advanced enterprise-ready GIS, perspectives of different utility personnel on having operations-ready network models, as well as questions to ask when assessing your network architecture.

