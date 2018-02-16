Download this case study to learn more about how VR2 dual-conductor vibration resistant conductors beat the twisted-pair installation problem. “All twisted-pair conductors are not the same,” says Mike Haney, Operations Supervisor for Pioneer Electric. “The way Southwire’s VR2 dual-conductor is constructed, the conductors stay together during installation making it much easier to handle. That’s important.”

Also included is the VR2 conductor installation guide, which provides recommendations on the procedures and equipment used during installation. VR2 conductor can be installed using techniques and equipment similar to those used when installing standard round conductor. These general guidelines, together with those suggested in the IEEE Guide to the Installation of Overhead Transmission Line Conductors (IEEE 524TM –2003), will provide the basic information required to install VR2 conductor.

Learn more about VR2 conductors and other Southwire overhead transmission innovations at overheadtransmission.southwire.com.

Sponsored By: