Date: Thursday, March 08, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

Augmented reality (AR) has taken the utility industry by storm. From discussion panels at DistribuTECH, IEEE PES T&D, and large utility attendance at AR conferences such as the Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit the questions begin to shift from what is AR to how do I deploy AR?

This webinar hosted by Burns & McDonnell’s AR Lead, Zachary Wassenberg, and Manitoba Hydro International’s AR Innovation Director, Mark Kulchycki, explores the process of deploying utility grade AR pilots as well as the challenges a utility may experience during an AR pilot and how to overcome them. The hosts will dive into setting up key performance indicators (KPI) to best prove the technology’s return on investment and answer some of the questions that may be on utility executives’ minds.

Speakers:



Mark Kulchycki, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, VisualSpection

Zachary Wassenberg, Staff Electrical Engineer, Burns & McDonnell

