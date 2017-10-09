Webinar: Preparing PG&E for a Distributed Future

Sponsored by:

Event Type: Live Webinar

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Time: 11:00am ET

Duration: 1 Hour

Cost: Free

The Distribution Resource Plan(DRP) in California gives IOU's ten years to plan and design for Distributed Energy Resources (DER's) such as DG, storage, aggregated DR, EV charging infrastructure and other "non-wire" solutions. Integrating these advanced technologies into the legacy T&D grid at scale is increasingly complex. Explore the technical control challenges and best practices learned to date on early implementation of these technologies at Pacific Gas & Electric. Learn how PG&E P&C engineers work with the next generation distribution engineer to make these changes safe, reliable, affordable and clean.