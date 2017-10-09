Menu
burnsmcdonnell_featured
Webinar: Preparing PG&E for a Distributed Future

Event Type: Live Webinar
Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Time: 11:00am ET
Duration: 1 Hour
Cost: Free
The Distribution Resource Plan(DRP) in California gives IOU's ten years to plan and design for Distributed Energy Resources (DER's) such as DG, storage, aggregated DR, EV charging infrastructure and other "non-wire" solutions. Integrating these advanced technologies into the legacy T&D grid at scale is increasingly complex. Explore the technical control challenges and best practices learned to date on early implementation of these technologies at Pacific Gas & Electric. Learn how PG&E P&C engineers work with the next generation distribution engineer to make these changes safe, reliable, affordable and clean.

