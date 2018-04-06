Webinar Date: Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Time: 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT
Duration: 1 hour
Sponsored by:
This webinar will explore Southern California Edison’s integrated blueprint for California to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants. If followed, results of the blueprint would reduce the threat of climate change and improve public health related to air quality. The systematic approach is set up so each measure is integrated with, and depends upon, the success of the others. To be successful, California must approach implementation as an integrated package, applying resources across the board where most effective.
Speakers:
|Caroline Choi
Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs
Southern California Edison
|Steven Powell
Vice President - Strategy and Integrated Planning
Southern California Edison