Webinar Date: Wednesday, May 09, 2018

Time: 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

This webinar will explore Southern California Edison’s integrated blueprint for California to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants. If followed, results of the blueprint would reduce the threat of climate change and improve public health related to air quality. The systematic approach is set up so each measure is integrated with, and depends upon, the success of the others. To be successful, California must approach implementation as an integrated package, applying resources across the board where most effective.

Register now!

Speakers: