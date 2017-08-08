Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 2pm ET



Sponsored by:





Visual inspections and manual health scoring of assets like transmission lines, poles and structures provide a wealth of information for transmission providers. However, unless a wholistic view of the asset is taken and advanced analytics used to recognize patterns and develop actionable prognostics – the real value of the data is never recognized. A proactive Preventive Health Maintenance (PHM) approach to strategic asset management combines all the data about an asset including inspection data, maintenance records, and operation data, as well as ancillary information such as asset characteristics, lightning impact and more, to develop and create high-fidelity and actionable analytics to help organizations better decision support to anticipate unplanned downtime and optimize their supply chain strategy.



Some of the benefits of a proactive Preventive Health Maintenance (PHM) strategy include:

Proactively monitor asset health with prognostics at the pole / tower level vs. segment or line.

Determine environment impacts such as lightning data when determining maintenance and asset replacement strategies.

Facilitate end-of-life planning to minimize downtime and outages.

Compare maintenance options to determine the most cost effective solutions.

Presenters:

Marshall Smith, VP of Industry Solutions, Clockwork Solutions

Joel Lahrman, Engagement Manager, Clockwork Solutions

Register Now!