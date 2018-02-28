Date: Tuesday March 28, 2018

Time: 2:00 ET

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

Join us for a live webinar to learn about the various initiatives that are transforming how leading utilities are relying on advanced enterprise and operations-ready network models that go beyond traditional GIS of the past.

Increasingly, leading utilities depend on GIS for key Operations and Maintenance (O&M) functions, including distribution management, work and outage management, and emergency response, among others. But with traditional GIS, there is often a backlog for updating the utility’s network model with as-built or field changes, and once updated, it often lacks the necessary information to support operational requirements. And unfortunately, since most GIS are designed to model objects geographically, the ability to model the nuances of the connectivity and interdependent relationships that make up the network are lost.

The impacts for a utility of having a traditional GIS are surprisingly far-reaching, because the network model is the foundation upon which a host of other mission-critical systems are built.

Utilities are beginning to look at network model management as a means for maintaining the distribution network and a foundation for enterprise wide integration.

In this webinar, utility industry thought leaders will discuss:

Sector-wide changes that are impacting the market

Show the importance of having advanced enterprise GIS solutions that create true network models to serve various parts of the enterprise

Provide examples of operational excellence associated with these platforms.

Register Now!