Obtaining Value from Smart, Connected Power Plant Assets

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 2pm ET

Please join Utility Analytics Institute members CPS Energy and Duke Energy for a presentation on how analytics is transforming power generation operations at both organizations. Amelia Badders, Director of Commercial Analytics and Pricing for the market operations division at CPS Energy, and Arun Schipse, Data Analytics Program Manager at CPS Energy, will describe CPS’ journey of concept to deployment of near-real-time situational awareness of daily operations and emissions for its renewable and fossil generation fleet. Michael Reid, General Manager of Technical Programs in Duke Energy’s Fossil Hydro Group, will in turn discuss Duke’s technology and analytics strategy for its fossil/hydro fleet, including its enhancement of on-line monitoring capabilities, as well as new value opportunities that can only be enabled through analytics. This webcast will shine light on the many opportunities yet to be accessed through enhancing analytics within power generation. Don’t miss out!

Speakers:

Amelia Badders,

Director of Commercial Analytics and Pricing,Energy Supply and Market Operations,

CPS Energy Michael Reid,

General Manager of Technical Programs, Fossil Hydro Group,

Duke Energy Arun Schipse,

Data Analytics Program Manager,Energy Supply Market Operations,

CPS Energy

Register Now!