Thursday, September 28th, 2017 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET

Tomorrow’s energy provider will rely on data-driven analytics for more decisions than ever. From customer programs to asset management and expanded energy portfolios, decisions increasingly need data in order to select the best possible outcome. One key to being competitive in the future will be for utilities to proactively build an analytics infrastructure that is at once robust yet nimble, open yet secure – even if we can’t perceive the technology on the horizon. This webcast will provide an overview of both the theory and the practice of building an analytics infrastructure that equips utility organizations and leaders with the tools and systems that will enable success today and tomorrow. Speakers include Bill Bell, Technology Director, Analytics and data Services at CenterPoint Energy, Ann Buff, Advisory Business Solutions Manager, SAS and Dan Zaratsian, Solutions Engineer, Hortonworks.

Learn about the “how” and “why” of building an infrastructure that is ready-built to maximize analytics value.

Gain insights on how open source tools can be an integral part of a robust analytics infrastructure.

Hear lessons learned from a utility analytics leader who is building and leveraging their analytics infrastructure at his utility every day.

Presenters:







Bill Bell,Technology Director, Analytics and Data Services, CenterPoint Energy



Ann Buff, Business Solutions Manager, SAS



Dan Zaratsian, Solutions Engineer, Hortonworks