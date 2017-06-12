Trimble Acquires NM Group

Trimble has acquired privately-held Network Mapping Group Limited (NM Group), headquartered in Knaresborough, United Kingdom. The acquisition expands Trimble’s energy solutions portfolio to provide high-value data modeling and 3D visualization services for the utilities industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Trimble provides scalable and robust enterprise solutions for supporting the asset management and operations processes of energy distribution utilities. Trimble’s solutions enable asset managers and planners to optimize their network asset investments, construction projects and maintenance processes to drive improved ROI, electric supply reliability, regulatory compliance and customer satisfaction. In addition, Trimble’s geospatial solutions for aerial, mobile and field data collection and data analytics are used globally to serve utilities with accurate and reliable information.



NM Group is a data capture, modeling, engineering and analytical services and 3D visualization solutions provider for electricity network operators. NM Group combines multiple remote sensing techniques with unique data analysis capabilities to create a variety of information products such as 3D asset models, engineering assessments and vegetation risk analysis. These products are used by utility customers to improve and optimize their asset management decision making, operational efficiency and compliance. A key component in providing the value to customers is NM Group’s Caydence 3D visualization solution that distributes precise, easy-to-use network information throughout the organization. Key markets for NM Group include the United Kingdom, U.S., Canada, Australia and the Middle East.



Visual and 3D asset management extends the traditional Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions by providing utility professionals with intuitive and powerful software tools as well as visual, accurate and data-rich content for making informed decisions on assets and infrastructure.

The NM Group’s business will be reported as part of Trimble’s Resources and Utilities Segment.