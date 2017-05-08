Tree Trimming Program Underway in Penn Power Service Area

FirstEnergy Corp. continues to conduct tree trimming work on distribution and transmission lines in communities across its Pennsylvania Power (Penn Power) service area as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance customer service reliability.

More than $6.5 million will be spent this year on vegetation management along nearly 1,250 miles of power lines in western Pennsylvania. The work helps to maintain proper clearances around electrical equipment and protect against tree-related outages.

"Tree branches interfering with power lines is the leading cause of service disruptions in the Penn Power territory," said Randall A. Frame, president of Ohio Edison and Penn Power. "This work pays dividends year-round in fewer service disruptions, particularly during severe storms that can do tremendous damage to trees, which then have the potential to damage our equipment."

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including: Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, Nelson Tree Service Inc., Wright Tree Service and Townshend Tree Service.

As part of its notification process, Penn Power works with municipalities to inform them of tree trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to work taking place.

During the next several months, Penn Power will be conducting tree trimming work in the following counties and communities:

Allegheny – Bradford Woods , Forward Township , Franklin Park , Ingomar , McCandless Township , Pine Township , Richland Township , Warrendale and Wexford .

, , , , , , , and . Beaver – Chippewa Township , Darlington , Economy , Franklin Township , Marion Township , North Sewickley and Pulaski .

, , , , , and . Butler – Adams Township , Callery Borough , Connoquenessing , Cranberry Township , Daugherty Township , Harrisville , Lancaster Township , Jackson Township , Mars , Middlesex Township, Renfrew and Valencia .

, , , , , , , , Middlesex Township, and . Crawford – Conneaut Lake , Hartstown and Linesville .

, and . Lawrence – Bessemer , Edinburg , Ellwood City , Enon Valley , Gibsondale, Grant City, Little Beaver Township, Moravia, Neshannock , New Beaver , New Castle , New Wilmington , Plain Grove, Slippery Rock , Union Township , Volant , Wampum and West Pittsburgh .

, , , , Gibsondale, Grant City, Little Beaver Township, Moravia, , , , , Plain Grove, , , , and . Mercer – Carlton , Farrell , Greenville , Grove City , Hadley , Hermitage , Jackson Center , Jamestown , Mercer , Reynolds, Sandy Lake , Stoneboro , Transfer , Sharon , West Middlesex , Wheatland and Wilmington .

The program includes inspecting trees near the lines to ensure they're pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased also may be removed.

Penn Power and serves more than 160,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence, and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania.