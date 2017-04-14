Bayer Vegetation Management Stewardship Team member Jason Belcher is the Eastern Stewardship Manager for Bayer — or as Jason describes it, “I help keep their lights on and their highways safe for travel, while also promoting wildlife and pollinator habitat.”

I love the research. I enjoy finding solutions to customer problems and then providing those solutions to them in a manner that is easy to understand.

Anytime that the entire stewardship team gets together, I feel like I learn something. The discussions we have are often instrumental in deciding a path forward with our innovations and research.

I had worked with [VM Stewardship and Development Manager] David Spak previously, during my days as a university researcher. What excites me now about the team is that we have experts in every VM segment represented, from bareground to Range & Pasture.

I enjoy providing efficient solutions for our customers. I have pushed for fall applications of Esplanade® on roadsides in the southern states. Much of the first mowing in these areas is done to mow down ryegrass. By applying Esplanade® in the fall, they are able to remove this mowing entirely, saving them money.

Management of research programs to discover new innovations for current and future Bayer solutions is my true passion. I strive to find new uses for herbicides in our portfolio and work to identify difficult-to-control species that we may have solutions for.

Belcher’s Five Best Practices for Stewardship

Always read the label first! Rinse and clean your spray equipment after use. Check calibration before spraying. Scout the spray area to know what species are present and if the product is selected is the right one for the job. (Scouting also ensure knowledge of any sensitive species or areas in/near the spray zone.) Always use your PPE!

WHY THE TEAM EXISTS

The Bayer VMST provides vegetation management professionals and end-use customers with the technical support they need to be good stewards of the land and to help navigate an increasingly complex business and regulatory environment. The team translates company, market and university research into real-world solutions for controlling unwanted, invasive, or noxious weeds, resulting in benefits like enhanced safety, productivity, appearance, habitat and value of our land, forests and infrastructure.

WHO WE ARE

The Bayer VMST is committed to providing value to vegetation management customers by “showing up” in a way that supports the customer’s business goals and makes the customer’s job easier.