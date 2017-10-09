JCP&L Completes Tree Trimming Along 2,500 Miles of Power Lines

Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) forestry contractors will trim trees in more than 50 municipalities in September as part of its $34 million vegetation management program for 2017. The work is done to maintain proper clearances around electrical equipment which promotes enhanced service reliability by helping to protect against tree-related outages.

Year-to-date, more than 2,500 circuit miles of tree trimming have been completed, with an additional 1,100 miles expected to be completed by year-end.

As part of the notification process, JCP&L works with municipalities to inform them of vegetation management schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to work being performed. To further decrease tree-related outages, JCP&L's foresters also are working to educate residents who live near company equipment about the importance of properly maintaining the trees on their own property.