Eversource Crews Repairing Extensive Damage to the Energy System

Hundreds of line and tree workers are clearing extensive, widespread damage to the energy system in Connecticut following a powerful storm this week that brought wind gusts of up to 66 mph and caused power outages for thousands of Eversource customers. Strong winds throughout the night brought trees and tree limbs down onto power lines, resulting in broken poles and downed wires throughout the state.

“We have already restored power to more than 130,000 customers, but we do anticipate that this will be a multi-day restoration effort, and we encourage everyone to take steps to prepare,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Michael Hayhurst. “We have requested hundreds of additional line and tree crews to assist. It will take time to assess and repair damage caused by this storm, and our crews will continue to work as quickly as is safely possible to restore power to our customers.”

With strong winds expected to continue throughout the day, there is the potential for additional damage to the system and power outages. Eversource crews and contractors will work around the clock until all customers have power restored.

Eversource is having customers report power outages online at www.eversource.com or by calling Eversource at 1-800-286-2000. The company is aware that customers have at times today had difficulty reporting outages by phone and on the website, and is making every effort to resolve this issue as soon as possible.