IEEE PES Show Update
xcel energy building "1800 Larimer Street, Denver, Colorado" by Jeffrey Beall is licensed under CC BY 2.0
Utility Business

Tour Xcel Energy's Trading Floor at IEEE PES Show

Tuesday, April 17, 2018: 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM and Thursday, April 19, 2018: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Visit Xcel Energy's downtown Denver location for an overview of electric operations on the Xcel Energy trade floor.  Topics of discussion will include daily electric planning and real time operations, with a focus on how the integration of renewable energy has impacted these processes.  Participants will be introduced to some of the tools and displays used by trade floor personnel with the opportunity to ask questions.

All participants will need to show a valid government issued photo ID to receive a visitor pass.

