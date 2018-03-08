'Power System Economics' Presented as First Forum Session at IEEE PES T&D

Forum sessions at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo provide an opportunity to learn more about the best conference papers presented at the conference. Thirteen forum sessions have been organized with each one containing papers from related disciplines. Presenters in each themed session will speak on their paper. Following all presentations, these experts will be in the room with a poster for a more direct and personal discussion with attendees.

Power System Economics will be the first panel forum session, with Laura Garcia Garcia of ComEd leading the forum.

Presentations include the following: