'Power System Economics' Presented as First Forum Session at IEEE PES T&D

Forum sessions at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo provide an opportunity to learn more about the best conference papers presented at the conference. Thirteen forum sessions have been organized with each one containing papers from related disciplines. Presenters in each themed session will speak on their paper. Following all presentations, these experts will be in the room with a poster for a more direct and personal discussion with attendees.
Power System Economics will be the first panel forum session, with Laura Garcia Garcia of ComEd leading the forum.
Presentations include the following:
- Pre-Commercial Demonstration of a Direct Non-iterative State Estimator
- Regional Assessment of Virtual Battery Potential from Building Loads
- Residential DC House Cost Benefit Analysis
- Substation Risk Analysis - A Hidden Failure Model
- Plug-in Electric Vehicle Planning Toward DDPP Constrained by Electricity Grid Limitation
- Reliability Price Mechanism of Distribution Network with Distributed Generation
- Privacy-Preserving Economic Dispatch in Competitive Electricity Market
- Distribution Locational Marginal Price for Grid-connected Microgrids in Real-time Balancing Market
- Cost Optimal Control of Microgrids Having Solar Power and Energy Storage
- A Hierarchical ADMM Based Framework for EV Charging Scheduling
- High Performance Computing for Operations and Transmission Planning at CAISO
- Real-Time Contingency Analysis with RAS Modeling at CAISO
0 comments
Hide comments