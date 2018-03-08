Mingle with leading product specialists, experts and industry leaders over hors d’oeuvres and beverages during the exhibit hall Networking Reception at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Expo in Denver. During the conference you will have heard from the best minds covering a wide range of topics that explore and aim to improve our industry. Now explore the exhibit halls, chat with these experts and experience firsthand how some of the new technologies, products and services are being used.