Inspiring Author, Professor to Speak at Engineering Ethics Session

Be sure to catch motivational speaker Corey Ciocchetti as he discusses inspiring integrity and ethical decision making at the Professional Engineering Practice Ethics session at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference.

An associate professor of Business Ethics and Legal Studies at the University of Denver, he currently teaches classes on business law and ethics in a department ranked by the Wall Street Journal and Business Week in the top 10 nationwide for producing students with high ethical standards. Corey has spoken to diverse audiences in over 225 cities and 44 states and is author of the book, Inspire Integrity: Chase An Authentic Life.