IEEE PES T&D Show Blog: Crates and Piles

Every thing you see around you has been shipped ahead of time to get it to the floor. Then the crates have to be unloaded.

At that point the real work starts. Each element is identified, sorted, and assembled. Some of the set up started last week. Some of it today.

The floor is organized chaos, some panic when the box is opened and a critical part is missing. But the show must go on. Attendees never see this part.

The folks at Hubbell have so many empty crates piled up. I'm amazed at the coordinated effort needed to set up the Hubbell booth.

Some folks are unloading crates. Others are assembling. Others are clearing out the trash. It's organized, and I can't wait to see the results tomorrow.

Then after it's all said and done, they sealed the floor to keep people like me out.