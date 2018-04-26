2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference Review: Power Forward

As I settle back into my day job at M. J. Electric, I am extremely grateful to the many people responsible for one of our best T&D Conferences, ever. The Local Organizing Committee from host utility Xcel Energy led by Byron Craig, Director of Substation and Transmission Engineering, did a superb job putting together some great events including technical tours and an energized student program (94 undergrads compared to 38 in 2016). The watershed event was a phenomenal opening reception featuring food, Olympic snowboarders, games, local craft beer tasting and fun for all.

Our conference goal was to focus on the fast pace of change in the technical, regulatory and customer arena. Dr. Amin Khodaei and his T&D conference technical committee delivered a program that is receiving rave reviews. While the 17 different IEEE PES Technical Committees and Subcommittees maintained oversight and approval of papers, Dr. Amin expanded the solicitation of panel ideas and concepts to the industry and academia. The result was a much broader and more comprehensive technical program with 55 panels, forums and sessions which is a 75% increase over past T&D shows. As a testament to the quality of the program, we experienced a 75% increase in technical session attendance!

Our wonderful exhibitors (over 900 which is a new record) also put their best foot forward with both new and tried and true products and services. Over 280 first time exhibitors highlights the fast pace and innovations that continue to emerge in our industry. I was thrilled to see a strong technical program combined with an equally robust exhibit floor draw so many of the industry’s leading technical and decision makers to Denver. In fact, I actually had a hard time engaging with many of our exhibitors because they were so busy with customers. I felt the energy, and it was exciting.

At the well-attended closing reception, Byron Craig formally handed over the reins to Dr. Shay Bahramirad, Director of Smart Grid and Technology, and her ComEd team who have a very hard act to follow at the 2020 T&D Conference to be held in Chicago. If you have any stories, feedback or suggestions for future shows please send us an email at [email protected]. Please keep checking our website ieeet-d.org. for fun flashbacks from this awesome event as we update with your stories, photos and surveys.

Thanks again to all who made the 2018 show a great success and to T&D World for the quality coverage. I look forward to seeing you in Chicago in 2020.