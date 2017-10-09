Hi-line is presenting QuickEeze FR-Rated Adjustable Sleeve Straps. These popular Sleeve Straps were designed by lineman Cody Hopkins and Dylan Morrill for lineman. They are made of high quality, FR-Rated self-extinguishing materials. Easily adjustable and flexible design allows for comfort all day. Unique oval button design allows for quick and easy attachment with no extra hassles in attaching and detaching. Field-tested for durability and longevity. Made in the USA.

