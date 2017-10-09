Menu
FR-Rated Adjustable Sleeve Straps

Hi-line is presenting QuickEeze FR-Rated Adjustable Sleeve Straps. These popular Sleeve Straps were designed by lineman Cody Hopkins and Dylan Morrill for lineman. They are made of high quality, FR-Rated self-extinguishing materials. Easily adjustable and flexible design allows for comfort all day. Unique oval button design allows for quick and easy attachment with no extra hassles in attaching and detaching. Field-tested for durability and longevity. Made in the USA.

For all of your Rubber needs plus direct access to over 375+ additional manufacturers-- “Save Time… Call Hi-Line”. To place an order, request a copy of the Hi-Line Product Catalog, or for more information, call (800) 323-6606 or visit us on the web at www.HiLineCo.com.

Visit Hi-line at the International Lineman's Rodeo & Expo.

