Transformer Monitoring

The transformers we rely on today in our energy grid contain a wealth of information that can be leveraged to reduce the cost of operations and maintenance, optimize loading for peak performance, and dependably boost the safety and security of the infrastructure. Purpose-built to meet the security demands of the future. Capable of serving the many different needs of transformer owners and operators with relevant data sets to support strategic decision-making, the VAULT is designed to securely manage the lifecycle and health of stationary and mobile substation transformers, within the utility network infrastructure. Unlike single-function devices, the VAULT aggregates locally and processes multi-device data in real time, eliminating the inefficiency of moving key information from where it is collected to where it is analyzed.

Advantages:

Transformer fleet monitoring, fully configurable to customer requirements to deliver actionable intelligence remotely from your substations

Monitor and proactively manage transformer health reducing unplanned service interruptions

Proactive, condition based asset management with strategic decision making based on real-time unique Weidmann Health Index

Dynamic and condition-based loading with Weidmann Optimum Performance Monitoring (OPM™) Software

Real-time health of your transformer through seamless integration of InsuLogix® monitors and SmartInsulation™ sensors

Monitor and proactively manage transformer health to reduce operation and maintenance costs, reduce unplanned outages and coordinate proactive condition based monitoring

Enhance the safety and security of your substation, utilizing video and access control for real time situational awareness

Compliant with NERC/CIP and IEEE 1686 standards to provide the highest level of protection against cyber attack

Transformer Health Monitoring – provides information on transformer health by acquring, recording and analysing data from various sensors.

Transformer Optimum Loading – calculates loading limits and predicts / simulates / validates loading scenarios using real-time and static data (transformer design, nameplate, heat run test report).

