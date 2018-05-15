Menu
pinpointing system
Test and Measurement

System Precisely Pinpoints Cable Faults

3D navigation guides the operator accurately to the cable fault

With the new multifunctional “protrac” concept, BAUR GmbH introduces a modern solution for the precise pinpointing of cable and cable sheath faults. Faults can be pinpointed significantly more rapidly with protrac than with conventional systems.

One innovative feature is its rapid and simple commissioning: The control unit, ground microphone and headphones are wirelessly connected by Bluetooth (range of up to 40 m between control unit and ground microphone). A two-stage adaptive ambient noise suppression system filters ambient noise and provides a clear signal from the fault breakdown to the headphones or the loudspeaker of the control unit. The capacitive color display with touch function guides the operator rapidly and efficiently to the fault with the aid of a three-dimensional display of the cable position.

The BAUR Fault Location App provides a further time saving during pinpointing: If information on the cable route, e.g. from a GIS database or from a manual input into the fault location system, and the pre-located fault position are available, the app shows both on a map.

The protrac pinpointing system is available immediately in three variants: The complete “Pin-pointing” set includes the control unit (CU) with pinpointing technologies for both acoustic pinpointing and cable sheath fault location using the step voltage method, as well as all necessary accessories, in a transport case. The two applications are also available separately as an “Acoustic” set and a “Step Voltage” set with CU and accessories in a transport case. Both individual sets can be expanded to include the other/missing pin-pointing technology to form a complete set.

TAGS: Consideration Intelligent Undergrounding
