SEL and LightRiver Technologies Team Up to Offer Communications Solutions

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) is collaborating with LightRiver Technologies, Inc. to offer communications networking technology, solutions and services that deliver the performance and security required for demanding industrial control system and utility applications.

LightRiver Technologies’ experience in designing and commissioning wide-area and local-area networks complements SEL’s strength in developing innovative products that provide dependable communications in harsh environments for demanding applications. The collaboration will focus on providing turnkey solutions based on SEL’s software- defined networking (SDN), managed Ethernet and ICON (Integrated Communications Optical Network) platforms.

The companies will work together to implement technologies that specifically meet the wide-area and local-area networking needs of industrial control system (ICS), operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) networks.

With a major new release to the ICON wide-area networking platform in mid-2017, ICON will offer deterministic packet transport in addition to time-division multiplexing, delivering mission-critical traffic with low and deterministic latency over an Ethernet transport network.

SEL Ethernet switches are designed for the harsh environments commonly found in the energy and utility sectors. The SEL-2740S Software-Defined Network Switch is the industry’s first SDN-enabled switch designed to address the limitations of using Ethernet in mission-critical applications. It enables stronger network security through deny-by- default access control, making it a perfect solution for the implementation of secure Ethernet communications. In addition, SEL has a family of standard Ethernet switches that includes the SEL-2730M Managed 24-Port Ethernet Switch, SEL-2730U Unmanaged 24-Port Ethernet Switch and SEL-2725 Five-Port Ethernet Switch.