Menu
EDM phase trakker
Test and Measurement

Phase ID Tool for Overhead and Underground T&D

EDM International, Inc. has released the new PhaseTrakker JR Phase Identification System. A lightweight, compact version of the original PhaseTrakker AP30, the PhaseTrakker JR is a suitable Phase ID tool for basic applications: overhead, underground, substations and transformers from 120V to 500kV, in both direct and non-contact functionality.

Compatible with all AP30 base Reference Units, the PhaseTrakker JR instantly displays phase and phase angle on single-phase or three-phase circuits. A cinch to operate, its affordable price allow utilities to put one in every truck.

It includes a rugged carry case and portable pack, with both 120V AC and 12V auto chargers.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mongolia
Inner Mongolia Electric Power Research Institute Orders Asset Management Software
Jun 30, 2017
substation
Time-Domain Link Tech for Digital Substations
Jun 29, 2017
vacuum circuit breaker on line
UK Power Networks to Equip Overhead Lines with Vacuum Circuit Breakers
Jun 29, 2017
high voltage tester
Digital Controller for AC Hipots
Jun 29, 2017