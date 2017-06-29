Phase ID Tool for Overhead and Underground T&D

EDM International, Inc. has released the new PhaseTrakker JR Phase Identification System. A lightweight, compact version of the original PhaseTrakker AP30, the PhaseTrakker JR is a suitable Phase ID tool for basic applications: overhead, underground, substations and transformers from 120V to 500kV, in both direct and non-contact functionality.

Compatible with all AP30 base Reference Units, the PhaseTrakker JR instantly displays phase and phase angle on single-phase or three-phase circuits. A cinch to operate, its affordable price allow utilities to put one in every truck.

It includes a rugged carry case and portable pack, with both 120V AC and 12V auto chargers.