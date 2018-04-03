OMICRON Improves Analyzer's Sensitivity, Application Range

OMICRON’s lightweight CT Analyzer facilitates effective on-site tests on current transformers (CTs). It also allows comprehensive CT tests with accurate results within an operationally safe range of only 120 V.

To keep the device’s technology at the high level required by its continuously changing working environment, the CT Analyzer has been reworked once again. Its sensitivity and application range have been improved. You can now perform accurate excitation characteristics measurements of CTs with a wide knee-point range between 0.1 V and 40 kV. This makes the CT Analyzer an even better tool to test all different types of CTs, from small metering devices to large protection CTs typically installed in power equipment such as power transformers.

The new CT Analyzer Suite is a complete redesign of the operating software supporting the user through every single step of the testing process. During test preparation, you can make the necessary test and asset-related entries in the structured software form. Before test execution, wiring diagrams help you check the correct wiring of your measuring setup. Immediately after the tests you get an overview of the test results and an automated assessment of the CT condition.

To date, the CT Analyzer allowed a CT assessment to be carried out according to all CT-relevant international standards. In order to carry out an assessment that goes beyond the international standards (IEC, IEE), the new CT Analyzer Suite offers the flexibility to define and use local national standards (for example Canadian or British standard) as well as your own corporate standards or assessment rules for all important CT parameters (such as ratio error, phase displacement, transient parameters, dynamic current range and burden-dependent CT performance).

Additionally, OMICRON offers the facility to create such individual assessment rules based on your own requirements.

New accessories

The CT Analyzer also gets some new, helpful accessories for transport and operation. The new multi-functional transport case is a heavy-duty option with wheels and serves as a “sturdy outer housing”. All control elements of the CT Analyzer are on the front, allowing the device to be left in the case while testing. The lid is designed to be raised for use as a bench for a laptop while the CT Analyzer stays in the case. Attachable end plates can be used for mouse control or technical documents and offer further space for accessories.

The new backpack is a smaller and lighter carrying option with wheels, extendable handle and shoulder straps. It is designed for simple mechanical protection.