Test and Measurement

Meter Now Offers Advanced Power Quality Monitoring

AMETEK Power Instruments has announced the release of power quality recording for the JEMStar II Revenue Meter. The JEMStar II now combines 0.05% accuracy for revenue metering with advanced power quality monitoring.

The JEMStar II detects and records the most-common power quality issues found today, including voltage sags and swells, harmonics, transients, flicker and power interruptions. The meter includes 1 GB of memory to store triggered waveforms, high-speed RMS captures and long-term trending of power quality measurements.

Power quality data is stored inside the meter using the industry standard PQDIF file format with options to automatically send it to a server once it is collected. The easy-to-use JEMWARE software makes it easy to set up the meter for recording these anomalies, and a graphical display helps users perform root cause analysis.

The JEMStar meter is backed by AMETEK’s 5-year warranty and 10-year accuracy guarantee. In addition to revenue meters, AMETEK offers a comprehensive line of power recording, measurement, and control instruments and sensor systems for gas turbine engines and industrial/utility boilers and burners.

TAGS: Metering Consideration
