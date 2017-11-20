Landis+Gyr Adds Cellular Option to Line Sensor Products

Landis+Gyr is expanding its distribution sensor product portfolio by adding a cellular communication option to its S610 Line Sensor. The S610 is used for detecting and locating faults quickly, monitoring power flows, and improving grid reliability.

The new cellular model provides the same line monitoring functions as the RF Mesh S610 Line Sensor, but uses a cellular radio to communicate directly with utility SCADA or other types of grid management systems. The cellular option allows the S610 to be deployed in areas that do not have an existing RF mesh network in place. The sensor also harvests its operational energy from the same conductor line that it is monitoring, eliminating the need for life-limiting battery systems or a costly secondary power supply. All S610 sensors allow over-the-air programming and firmware upgrades.

“The Cellular S610 Line Sensor demonstrates Landis+Gyr’s flexible communications approach and provides additional deployment options for all of our utility customers. By functioning independently, these sensors can be used in areas lacking the network infrastructure to use RF Mesh communications and provide the same actionable intelligence for improving distribution system reliability,” said John Radgowski, Vice President of Portfolio Management at Landis+Gyr.

The value of line sensing applications has increased beyond fault detection as more utilities are monitoring and analyzing power quality and bi-directional flows from distributed generation.

Landis+Gyr’s line sensors are intelligent grid-edge devices capable of sensing current and conductor temperature characteristics. The sensors work with other distribution automation and smart grid endpoints to monitor and report fault locations, while accurately logging and reporting load data that can be used to predict and prevent outages and help balance circuit loads. The sensor’s ability to monitor and detect changes in power flow direction helps improve the safety of line crews while supporting distributed energy resource integration.