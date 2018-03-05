Device Clears Power Line Surges

AMETEK Power Instruments released the Smart-Gap, a product for clearing surges on power line carrier systems.

The Smart-Gap improves the performance and reliability of power line carrier communications by minimizing the impact of any surge-induced loss of carrier signal, also known as carrier holes.

The Smart-Gap operates faster than traditional spark-gap solutions, extinguishing surges in less than 0.5 msec. to minimize any signal loss.

The maintenance-free Smart Gap is an ideal replacement for gas discharge-tube or air-gap protection, which require regular maintenance. The Smart Gap’s compact size provides an easy retrofit into existing line tuners and coupling capacitor voltage transformers (CCVTs).

