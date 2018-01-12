100kV Digital Controller for HVT-Series AC Hipots

HAEFELY HIPOTRONICS has launched the new 100kV HVT-DI Series AC Hipot Testers. The HVT-DI Series AC Hipot Testers are a modern digital solution to AC field-testing of bucket trucks, aerial platforms, vacuum interrupters, breakers, switchgear, and other electrical apparatus. Each model includes a portable digital controls section and bonnet and is complete with an input line cord, interconnecting cables, and ground lead.
The 100kV HVT-DI is a valuable tool for factory and acceptance test on:
- Aerial Platform
- Bucket Truck
- Switchgear, Vacuum Bottles and Vacuum Interrupters
- Hot Sticks, Gloves and Ropes
- Hydraulic Hoses
