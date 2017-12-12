Whether greenfield, upgrading or hardening, we must attend to the details in building out our critical substations so that they will deliver for decades to come. And our increasingly sophisticated substations must also be future proof as more functionality is expected to meet higher customer expectations. Utilities today are taking into account reliability, resiliency and fast restoration as they invest in building out and refurbishing their substation fleet. In this e-book you will see the best of breed in substation design, device technologies and construction practices. With increasingly loaded circuits and often with two way flows, we are asking ever more of our networks. Working with AFL, T&D World is pleased to offer you this e-book that brings to you cutting edge initiatives by our premier electric utilities.