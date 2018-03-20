Mini 'Movie Theater' and Drawings at MindCore Booth

With its primary focus always set on producing high-voltage disconnect switches, MindCore will showcase several key products from its factory including the flagship of vertical disconnects, the AVX, and an extra high-voltage switch controlled by the EHTi smart operator. This exclusive motor op has many unique features for real-time monitoring, providing intelligent control and operation of any disconnect switches.

MINDCOLLEGE AND ROCKIES REWARD

Sit down in the mini “movie theater” where footage and presentations will be continuously featured. Converting twice a day into a knowledge center, the theater will also offer live training sessions and seminars on disconnect switches and substation equipment.

Since MindCore will be celebrating 10 years of existence and 60 years of experience, guests will also have the opportunity to participate in the Rockies reward contest by visiting every station of the booth to gain entries for the grand prize draw. Extra coupons will be available at the welcome counter for those registering to receive MindCore’s monthly newsletter.

Get hyped and ready for the show by visiting mindcoretech.com. Not only will you find all the details regarding MindCore’s presence at the upcoming event, but you’ll also discover some exclusive offers to collect extra coupons for the Rockies reward grand prize drawing at the end of the conference. For even more chances to win, join the social media network where you might catch a sneak peak of booth #810.