Iraq Orders Substations to Strengthen Power Grid

ABB has won orders from the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq to deliver five fixed and 15 mobile 132 kV substations that will help strengthen the power grid and provide electricity in central Iraq.

The government of Iraq is rebuilding the country and investing in its grid as part of its ambitious plan to develop its power infrastructure to meet electricity needs. The substation projects are supported by Swedish government financing.

As part of the projects ABB will also deliver key products like gas- and air-insulated switchgear, power transformers and capacitor banks to improve power quality and advanced IEC 61850-based automation, protection and telecommunication systems for control and monitoring of substation assets. The 15 mobile substations will enable fast electrification in some of the mostneedy areas.

“The substations will help to improve the electricity supply by expanding capacity and strengthening Iraq’s power infrastructure”, said Patrick Fragman, head of ABB’s Grid Integration business, a part of the company’s Power Grids division. “These projects add to our extensive installed base in the region and support our focus on growing markets, reinforcing ABB’s position as a partner of choice in enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. "These substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity with minimum environmental impact, serving utility, industry and commercial customers as well as sectors like railways, urban transportation and renewables."