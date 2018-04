I had hoped to find a lot of VR & AR tech toys at the Expo, but Burns & McDonnell (Booth 2276) got my first place award. They have a VR substation tour you can take with you.

They give you a build it yourself VR viewer. You leave your smartphone in it and call up the app. Then you can move about the sub. This was fun and interesting. Stop by their booth and pick one up to take home.