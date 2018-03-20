Forum Session to Cover Transformers and Substations

Forum sessions at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo provide an opportunity to learn more about the best conference papers presented at the conference. Thirteen forum sessions have been organized with each one containing papers from related disciplines. Presenters in each themed session will speak on their paper. Following all presentations, these experts will be in the room with a poster for a more direct and personal discussion with attendees.

Transformers and Substations will be featured on Wednesday, April 18, at 8 a.m. Presentations include specific topics such as anti-islanding, submersible dry-type transformers and inspection robots.

Sainab Ninalowo from ComEd will lead the forum. Full list: