Forum Session to Cover Transformers and Substations

Forum sessions at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo provide an opportunity to learn more about the best conference papers presented at the conference. Thirteen forum sessions have been organized with each one containing papers from related disciplines. Presenters in each themed session will speak on their paper. Following all presentations, these experts will be in the room with a poster for a more direct and personal discussion with attendees.
Transformers and Substations will be featured on Wednesday, April 18, at 8 a.m. Presentations include specific topics such as anti-islanding, submersible dry-type transformers and inspection robots.
Sainab Ninalowo from ComEd will lead the forum. Full list:
- A New Approach to Anti-Islanding; Design, Installation and In-Service Experience
- A New Approach to Anti-Islanding: Deployment Examples
- A Sine Filter-Based Phasor Estimation Algorithm Using an AR Model to Eliminate the Influence of a DC Offset
- Online Sequential Extreme Learning Machine for Partial Discharge Pattern Recognition of Transformer
- Newly Developed and Cost-Effective Submersible Dry-Type Network Transformers
- Harmonic Characteristics and Influence Factors of Output Voltage in Modular Multilevel Converters
- Limiting Voltage Dips and Inrush Currents When Energizing Power Transformers
- Submersible Transformer Inspection Robot (STIR): A Change of Paradigm
- Real-Time Automation Control of a Phase-Shifting Transformer Based on Mission Priorities
- A Novel Voltage Based Approach to Self Powering the Next Generation of Smart, Compact and Communicable Auto-reclosers for Distribution Networks
- Greenhouse Gas Emission Reductions in Power Equipment Through Use of a Sustainable Alternative to SF6
- Application of SVC in Entergy to Address FIDVR Problem
0 comments
Hide comments