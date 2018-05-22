Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs

Denver-based Tendril, a demand side management (DSM) analytics platform provider, recently announced it has been selected by PSEG Long Island to serve as its behavioral energy efficiency (BEE) and customer engagement partner of choice. PSEG Long Island, a leading utility committed to increasing customer satisfaction, deployed several Tendril solutions that help customers understand their home energy use, provide personalized, actionable recommendations to improve energy efficiency, and position PSEG Long Island as a trusted advisor for home energy management.

Tendril has been selected by PSEG Long Island to serve as its behavioral energy efficiency and customer engagement partner of choice.

“Tendril’s suite of behavioral energy efficiency tools are designed to increase customer satisfaction and customer engagement which is central to our mission at PSEG Long Island,” said Michael Voltz, Director of Energy Efficiency and Renewables at PSEG Long Island. “As our customers seek more information and insight into their energy usage, arming them with the right tools will pay dividends in helping customers save money and energy.”

PSEG Long Island has selected Tendril’s suite of behavioral energy efficiency and demand management products including:

Home Energy Reports - The reports combine behavioral science and physics-based home simulation to give consumers a close-up view of their individual usage data, comparisons to similar residences, and practical, easy-to-follow tips to save energy. Reports will be provided through a prescriptive combination of mail and email delivery. Tendril’s home energy reports are proven to increase customer satisfaction.

Customer Engagement Portal - The portal gives customers an interactive experience with a disaggregated view of whole home consumption, similar home comparisons, customized messaging and targeted promotions.

High Usage Alerts - Customers receive proactive communications via text or email partway between their billing cycles if their energy use is trending higher than previous cycles.

Assessments - Assessments can be completed by the homeowner or facilitated by an auditor to collect information on appliance type and electricity usage across a range of areas, including heating, cooling, lighting, water heating and pool/spa pumps. This user-provided data informs customers’ home energy reports and portal experience, allowing consumer-facing communications to be more personalized.

Marketplace - Tendril has partnered with EFI, a leader in utility marketplaces, to help update a marketplace for customers to purchase energy efficiency products. The Tendril platform will provide analytical insights that inform whom to target, personalized savings estimates for offers, and messaging tailored by segment.

“Today’s customer requires more insight into their energy usage, and forward-thinking utilities like PSEG Long Island are identifying innovative ways to engage them. By providing insights based on their energy data, we’re guiding customers to take the necessary actions that decrease energy usage,” said Adrian Tuck, CEO of Tendril.

The original press release for Tendril’s PSE&G contract is at this link