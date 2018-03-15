Super Session: Design for Resiliency: Relevance of New Regulatory Structure

The rise in the frequency and magnitude of major weather events, as well as the increasing salience of threats such as cyber and physical attacks against the grid, make it necessary to think not only about the reliability, but the resilience of the grid and its ability to withstand and recover from intense shocks to the infrastructure. Regulators and policymakers across the world are pushing for new structures that can properly value and promote the redundancy and resilience capabilities the grid needs using technologies like microgrids and distributed energy resources and wide-area situational awareness.

This super session at the IEEE PES T&D Conference, Design for Resiliency: Relevance of New Regulatory Structures, will address best practices and technologies that have been implemented to improve resilience, regulatory structures that best promote those efforts, and how companies can respond to changing realities. This panel of leaders from business, technical and regulatory fields will discuss their diverse experiences with new regulations to encourage resilience and how best to design the resilient grids of the future.

Panelists include: