Panel Session Looks at Power Flow Control Tech

Power systems across the world experience transmission congestion that can lead to significant costs. In the United States, billions of dollars a year are incurred due to transmission congestion. Numerous power flow control technologies – both hardware solutions and software solutions, can be used to reduce transmission network congestion and potentially save billions of dollars, as well as improve power system reliability without necessarily needing any additional transmission capability built.

The panel Economic and Reliability Benefits of Power Flow Control Technologies: Hardware and Software will focus on the ways in which manufacturers, software vendors, and system operators are evaluating ways to incorporate these technologies into the bulk power system and the potential benefits that they can provide.

Tuesday, April 17, 2018: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.